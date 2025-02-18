Shohei Ohtani & Blake Snell's sweet exchange steal the spotlight during Dodgers Spring Training session

The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitchers, including Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and several others, are preparing for spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. The group includes two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is set to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers in the upcoming 2025 season.

Ohtani has begun his training in hopes of returning to the mound before the regular season starts. During a recent spring training session, the 30-year-old was seen spending quality time with his fellow pitchers, particularly Snell.

In a clip circulating on social media, Ohtani, Snell, and the rest of the Dodgers' pitching staff can be seen at the training facility. Ohtani is seen laughing before saying something to Snell, who then reacts cheerfully to the Japanese superstar’s remark.

Blake Treinen can also be seen in the clip comforting the Dodgers' new signing, Roki Sasaki. The Dodgers' bullpen is stacked and will feature eight starting pitchers, most of whom are coming off injuries.

Shohei Ohtani, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May are all recovering from surgeries and hope to be ready before the season begins. Clayton Kershaw also endured an injury-riddled 2024 season and eventually underwent surgery.

Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow spent time on the injured list last season as well.

Dave Roberts opens up on Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell's performances in bullpen sessions

On Saturday, Shohei Ohtani, who served exclusively as a designated hitter last season, threw his first bullpen session with the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on Ohtani’s performance, saying (via MLB):

"The ball was coming out really good. I think he seemed pretty pleased with it. The command was good, ball was coming out good. Really positive day for Shohei."

Roberts also recently spoke about Blake Snell, who missed most of last year’s spring training while in free agency, stating (via Dodgers Insider):

“Blake looks great. You know, we’ve seen him from the other side many years, but just to see him work, it’s a very thoughtful way of working. Obviously, the stuff is real.”

Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in November 2024, while Ohtani is in the second year of his 10-year, $700 million deal, which he signed before last season.

