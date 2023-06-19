Shohei Ohtani has now hit at least 20 home runs, and struck out 100 or more batters in three straight seasons. Moreover, his 24 home runs currently place the Japanese superstar first in the MLB in the category.

Likewise, his Los Angeles Angels have seen their fortunes turn of late. The team has now won 11 of their last 15 games, and thanks to the AL's third Wild Card spot, actually sits in a playoff position.

While Shohei Ohtani is evidently a game-changer for the Angels, nobody is quite sure how long he will stay with the team. The 28-year old's one-year, $30 million deal is set to expire at the end of the season. When he declares free agency, Ohtani is expected to receive offers in the realm of $500 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While nobody knows Ohtani's ultimate destination, at least one MLB insider has given their thoughts. Speaking on the Ballfather Podcast, host Chris Dimino explored some potential suitors for the Los Angeles Angels stud.

"Look, everybody has visions of who could afford it. Dodgers, the Mets the Yankees, there's only a few. Maybe Boston goes all in" - Chris Dimino

While Dimino did list a few teams, including the Boston Red Sox, there was an abiding theme that, however signs Ohtani will need very deep pockets indeed. This means that only a select few teams may have the resources to pin down the former MVP.

Apart from the Sox, the Mets, Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers have all been identified as top contenders. All three are underperforming legacy teams with deep pockets. If 2023 does not satisfy the respective fanbases, than a brash move like Ohtani may present itself as the only option.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Shohei Ohtani leads the majors with 24 home runs. 11 of them have gone at least 420 feet. Nobody in the league has more than that. Shohei Ohtani leads the majors with 24 home runs. 11 of them have gone at least 420 feet. Nobody in the league has more than that. https://t.co/1pDahP1fyr

"Shohei Ohtani leads the majors with 24 home runs. 11 of them have gone at least 420 feet. Nobody in the league has more than that." - Jared Carrabis

Angels owner Arte Moreno has been harshly criticized for not doing more to pen Shohei Ohtani to a longer-term deal. More still, some still believe that the team could deal Ohtani before the deadline to retain some value from his soon-to-be null contract.

Resurgent Angels team shakes up Shohei Ohtani narrative

After the Angels' 13-game losing streak last season, it appeared as though Ohtani was as good as gone. Now, however, the success of the team seems to be linked to Ohtani's capacity to stay in LA. Perhaps if the team can make the postseason for the first time in a decade, then Shohei Ohtani will not be in such a hurry to leave come next fall.

Poll : 0 votes