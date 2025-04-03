Shohei Ohtani breaks silence on potentially using the controversial torpedo bats

Shohei Ohtani has quickly emerged as the face of Major League Baseball thanks to his incredible performances as a genuine all-time talent. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar continues to defy what many thought were possible on the baseball field, continuing to break records with every season.

Last season, Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record a 50 home run and 50 stolen base season in history, helping cement himself as a global icon. That being said, the only thing that has been discussed more than Ohtani this season has been the use of the polarizing torpedo bats.

The torpedo bats, which were created by Aaron Leanhardt, have been designed to add more material to the area of the bat that a hitter makes the most contact. We have seen some players, specifically those on the New York Yankees, who have thrived early this season, including Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

When asked about whether or not he would switch to the controversial torpedo bat, Shohei Ohtani remained rather non-committal. The three-time MVP explained to Japanese media that he is currently doing well with what he uses right now and has ruled out making the jump for the moment.

"I don’t think I’d suddenly start using it. I wouldn’t completely rule out the possibility, but I’m very satisfied with my current bat, and I feel like I’m getting the right feel from it. So, for now, I think I’ll stick with the bat I’m using," Ohtani explained.

Although there is a chance that the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar could look to test one out during a game in the future, given his level of success with his current equipment, it might now be worth it. Through 8 games this season, Shohei Ohtani has posted a .333 batting average with 3 home runs, 10 RBI, and 1.126 OPS, suggesting that there is no reason to change things up.

Shohei Ohtani hit a walk-off home run to keep the Dodgers' undefeated rolling on Wednesday night

If there was any question about whether Shohei Ohtani should use the bat or not, the superstar proved that he was doing just fine without a torpedo on Wednesday. In what was once viewed as a showdown between potentially the two top teams in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, Ohtani proved yet again why he is arguably the best player in baseball.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, and on Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night of all nights, Ohtani stepped up to the plate and sealed the Dodgers' fate. The Japanese sensation hit a deep home run to clinch the victory and push the team's record to 8-0, while also dropping the Braves to a disasterous 0-7 start to 2025.

