Shohei Ohtani complete game shutout: Breaking down Angels phenom’s incredible outing vs Tigers

If there was any doubt about Shohei Ohtani being the most exciting player in the MLB, he has certainly made it impossible to deny his abilities. The two-way superstar shined yet again on Thursday, throwing the first complete game shutout of his career against the Detroit Tigers.

The former American League MVP has yet again left baseball fans speechless, after his incredible performance against the Tigers. En route to Shohei Ohtani's first complete game shutout, the Japanese superstar threw a total of 111 pitches, recording eight strikeouts in the process. He now holds a 9-5 record on the season, with a 3.43 ERA and 156 strikeouts.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Shohei Ohtani just threw the first complete game of his MLB career, a brilliant one-hit, 111-pitch shutout of the Detroit Tigers.



(He went the distance 13 times in Japan, seven of them shutouts.)



The Angels are now 53-49 -- 3.5 back of Toronto for the final AL wild card spot.

As if a complete game shutout was not impressive enough, the fact that he only gave up one hit in the process is simply phenomenal. Ohtani's performance helped give the Los Angeles Angels a 6-0 victory, pushing them within 3.5 games of an American League Wild Card spot.

The only blemish during Thursday's complete game shutout came in the 5th inning, as young outfielder Kerry Carpenter recorded the only hit of the game for the Detroit Tigers. Aside from the one hit surrendered to Carpenter, Ohtani walked three batters but was able to stifle the remainder of the Tigers lineup all afternoon.

Shohei Ohtani is one pace to win his second MVP award this year

There is little doubt that Ohtani will secure the second MVP award of his career after performing at an elite level as both a batter and a pitcher. Not only has Ohtani produced a 9-5 record with a 3.43 ERA and 156 strikeouts, but he also owns a .296 batting average with a league-leading 36 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.

"Shohei Ohtani should be -100000 to win AL MVP...He just pitched a complete game shutout AND cashed his strikeout prop in the 9th inning" - @br_betting

If Ohtani can continue this level of production and the Los Angeles Angels continue to add pieces, such as they did with Lucas Giolito, there is a chance that we may soon be watching the two-way sensation in the postseason.