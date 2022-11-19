Even after the American League MVP Award was announced, the Aaron Judge-Shohei Ohtani debate continues to persist. It seems the baseball world is polarized when it comes to which player was more valuable in 2022. Aaron Judge had a historic season and is without a doubt a worthy winner. There is, however, a group of loyal Ohtani followers that are still bitter about the decision.

Jared Carrabis is the latest to add his two cents to the debate. According to the MLB podcaster, Ohtani was robbed of his second MVP title. Many analysts and industry insiders believe Ohtani is a once-in-a-generation talent. His ability to excel at both hitting and pitching is exceptional.

"The MVPs were announced this week and @Jared_Carrabis thinks Shohei Ohtani got ROBBED. It came down to an East Coast bias like Jared said it would and now he’s reluctantly congratulating Aaron Judge. We’re also getting into the rest of the 2022 MLB Awards." - Baseball is Dead

The vote was not as close as many expected. Aaron Judge received 28 first-place votes and two second-place votes. Shohei Ohtani received just two first-place votes and 28 second-place votes.

It is hard to compare these two players directly primarily because Judge is not a pitcher. For many, Ohtani's ability to dominate on both the offensive and defensive side should have been enough to edge the vote.

Ohtani did not disappoint in 2022 after his outstanding MVP season in 2021. He finished with a slash line of.273/.356/.519 and an OPS of.875. He also had 34 home runs and 95 RBIs to his credit.

On the defensive side, Ohtani finished with a 15-9 record and a meager 2.33 ERA. He ranked sixth in the MLB in strikeouts (219) and ERA (2.33).

Aaron Judge had a record-setting season of his own. The four-time All-Star broke the AL single-season home run record with 62 home runs. A record that has been held by fellow Yankees Roger Maris since 1961.

The Yankees slugger dominated in almost every offensive category. He led the league in home runs, RBIs, runs, OBP, slugging, OPS, and slugging.

"Aaron Judge was two first place votes shy of being a unanimous AL MVP" - FOX Sports: MLB

Perhaps a major factor for many voters was the fact that Ohtani's team had a torrid year. The Los Angeles Angels finished with a 73-89 record and missed out on the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

The New York Yankees finished with 99 wins and went on a deep playoff run before eventually losing out to the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

To say Ohtani was robbed is unfair to Judge. Any other year, a season like Ohtani's would've merited an MVP crown. Unfortunately, for the Japanese sensation, he came up against a historic, record-setting season by Judge that just couldn't be ignored.

