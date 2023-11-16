Shohei Ohtani crowned 2023 American League MVP, two-way phenom wins unanimously

Shohei Ohtani has claimed the second American League MVP Award of his young career. The two-way Japanese superstar continually turns heads every time he takes the field, given his elite talent as a batter and a pitcher.

Expand Tweet

"Two-way superstar, two-time MVP. Shohei Ohtani is your 2023 @officialBBWAA American League Most Valuable Player." - @MLBNetwork

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yet again, Ohtani has parlayed that tremendous talent into the MLB's most prestigious individual award. He was the winner in 2021, and some baseball fans feel that he very well could have won the award three years in a row, given his two-way abilities. Although Aaron Judge ended up as the 2022 American League MVP, Ohtani bounced back to reclaim his crown.

In 135 games last season, Ohtani was the best hitter in the American League. The 28-year-old superstar managed to deliver his most successful season in the big leagues, posting an astounding .304 batting average with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs while also contributing 20 stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani was spectacular on the mound and at the plate in 2023, capturing his second AL MVP Award." - @MLBStats

En route to winning the second American League MVP Award of his career, Ohtani topped the AL in several categories, including home runs (44), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654), and total bases (325).

Shohei Ohtani's free agency may be one of the most interesting in MLB history

There have been dozens of articles written across the globe about the potential price tag that could be placed upon the first two-way superstar since New York Yankees icon Babe Ruth. Modern teams and fans have never seen some do what Ohtani has done on the field, which is why some experts have predicted a contract valued at $600 million.

Expand Tweet

"The business side of Ohtani’s free agency is unprecedented" - @TalkinBaseball_

However, in the final weeks of the season, Ohtani suffered an elbow injury that is likely to keep him away from pitching for the entire 2024 regular season. Although he is expected to make a complete recovery from the procedure, could he still reach the most lucrative deal in history? Couple his UCL injury with his unanimous MVP Award, Ohtani's free agency may be the most exciting and puzzling in MLB history.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.