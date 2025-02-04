Shohei Ohtani and Decoy's sculpture steal the show at Sapporo Snow Festival

Shohei Ohtani did nothing but turn heads during his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During the regular season, he played in 159 games, hitting .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 runs batted in, and 59 stolen bases.

Ohtani became the first MLB player to hit at least 50 home runs and steal 50 bases. This led to him being named the NL MVP and is now tied with Mike Trout for the most MVPs with three.

So, when Sapporo, Japan held its first official day for its Snow Festival, somebody was quick to show Ohtani in all of his glory. However, he was not the only one in this snow sculpture. It also featured his dog, Decoy, who has become a fan favorite as well.

This is not the first time Ohtani has been featured at the festival. In 2024, he was featured as a snow sculpture alongside Decoy. Before Ohtani, Hideki Matsui was the subject of many snow sculptors.

Shohei Ohtani is ready to steal the show again in 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are shaping up to have another fantastic season. They had another great offseason bringing in stars to help fill their holes and bolstering their starting rotation.

The additions of Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell could be huge given both can stay healthy. Sasaki was one of the most sought-after free agents while Snell is coming off a year where he threw a no-hitter.

You also cannot forget that Shohei Ohtani is set to return to the mound in 2025. This has been long anticipated as fans want to see the two-way phenom back in action. If Ohtani can perform well on the mound when he gets healthy, it may be hard to dethrone him as the NL MVP.

