The Los Angeles Dodgers formally introduced Shohei Ohtani as a member of the team in a press conference on Thursday. Fans got their first glimpse of Ohtani in the Dodger blue.

The event was packed with reporters as Ohtani is typically quiet and does not speak to the media more than he has to. Everyone wanted to get inside the mind of the two-way phenom and why he chose to sign with the Dodgers.

During the press conference, Ohtani was asked about the medical procedure he underwent in the offseason. While he did not have the specific name for the surgery, Ohtani denied it was Tommy John surgery:

"I'm not an expert. It was different than my first surgery. I'm not sure what it was called. You can talk to my doctor," said Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani's doctor will likely receive many calls over the next few days. Everybody wants to know the exact procedure he had done on his throwing elbow, which will cause him to miss the 2024 season on the mound.

A reporter also asked Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, about the surgery. Balelo said the surgery does not have a name yet because of its rareness.

Shohei Ohtani is not the only new player the Dodgers are bringing to town

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays

During Shohei Ohtani's press conference, the Dodgers decided they needed to improve. They made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Manuel Margot and Tyler Glasnow.

The Dodgers needed some pitching help with their depleted rotation. With Tony Gonsolin expected to miss the 2024 season, they only have one pitcher on their roster who threw over 100 innings in 2023.

Last season, Glasnow started 21 games, compiling a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA on 120 innings pitched. The 120 innings of work was a career-high for the hard-throwing righty.

Glasnow should slot in nicely amongst Bobby Miller, who the team relied on heavily last season. He went 11-4 as a rookie with a 3.76 ERA on 124.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are in a great position to reign terror on the rest of the league. Between the team's offensive capabilities and adding a frontline starter, the Dodgers know their championship window is wide open.

It will be interesting to see just how good this team is next season. Many around the league are already calling for a World Series title in 2024.

