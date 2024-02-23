Shohei Ohtani Dodgers Debut: Manager Dave Roberts eyeing 'next week' for Japanese phenom's first appearance in blue

It won't be long to wait for Los Angeles Dodgers fans to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani donning the team's uniform. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the two-time American League MVP is expected to make his Spring Training debut next week.

"Dave Roberts says Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut 'some time next week'" - @BRWalkoff

This winter, Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery, which came with a sizable recovery period. Although the recovery process will keep him off the mound in 2024, he is on track to be ready to go for the beginning of the regular season, and he could see in-game action this coming week.

It's safe to say that the offseason belonged to both Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the two-way superstar signed the most lucrative contract in North American sports history. The reigning AL MVP joined the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700,000,000 deal, with the majority of his salary deferred down the road.

The former Los Angeles Angels superstar was heavily linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the 2023 campaign. Now that he has since signed his long-term deal to join the Angels' cross-town rivals, fans have been anxiously awaiting his first at-bat in the Dodgers blue uniforms.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a number of debuts aside from Shohei Ohtani

Although Ohtani's debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers might be the most anticipated in recent years, there are a number of players that fans are anxious to see perform with the club.

One of those potential superstars is Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old Japanese pitcher has been monitored throughout training camp, with a number of teammates and coaches giving glowing reviews of the young phenom. As one of the most coveted free agents to make the jump from Japan to the MLB, Yamamoto's Dodgers debut will likely draw the attention of the entire baseball universe.

"The first runs of #SpringTraining come courtesy of Teoscar Hernández" - @MLB

Another free agent who already made his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers is slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. The veteran outfielder appeared in the team's 14-1 drubbing of the San Diego Padres, finishing the game 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

