Shohei Ohtani Dodgers Debut: Two-way phenom set for spring training appearance against White Sox on Tuesday, per insider

Shohei Ohtani is the most hyped player in baseball and he's on a brand new team. That is cause for the baseball world to focus all of their attention on him, which they will do when he finally debuts for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wowed in training camp, and fans are anxious to see him in some sort of live action.

That debut for Shohei Ohtani will come on Tuesday per Bob Nightengale. The team has a couple of spring games under its belt already, but Ohtani hasn't played just yet. It's not surprising for teams to play their established stars less often in spring, especially when they cost $700 million and are coming off of two injuries.

The Chicago White Sox will be the team unfortunate enough to face him for the first time this spring. He is aiming for their 3:05 p.m. EST matchup to kickstart his spring, which he aims to get about 50 at bats in before the season begins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He said via DodgersNation:

“I feel like I have more than enough time to get to 50 at-bats. We can simulate it inside with the pitching machine, we can do it with live at-bats. I’ll have enough time.”

The Dodgers kick off the MLB season earlier than normal. They face the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea, for a special series about a week before the rest of the season opens.

Shohei Ohtani gearing up for regular season

For the first time in his MLB career, Shohei Ohtani is not using the spring sessions to ramp up a pitching workload. That's because he's not going to pitch this season. Following UCL surgery, he won't throw again until 2025.

Shohei Ohtani is ready to get started

He will hit all season, though. Ohtani did have an injury late in the season last year that was some cause for concern, but he's looked both healthy and electric in practice action thus far.

There's no reason to be worried about his ailments, and beginning Tuesday for the Dodgers, he's going to begin ramping up his batting practice before the March 20 opener against San Diego.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.