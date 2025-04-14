Shohei Ohtani earns Cardinals phenom’s respect for defying Japanese traditions

St. Louis Cardinals phenom Lars Nootbaar recently recalled some moments he shared with Shohei Ohtani. The two linked up when Nootbaar became the first player in the nation's history to represent Japan in an international baseball event—namely, the World Baseball Classic. In an anecdote, the Cardinals outfielder shared that Ohtani once broke the norms just to accomodate teammates.

Ad

Nootbaar's stock rose during the 2022 MLB season after he generated 2.3 fWAR in just 108 games during his first full season. This garnered him an invitation to star for Team Japan in the following year's World Baseball Classic.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In Japan, age and respect are everything. But with Shohei, even though he was a little older than some of the players on that team, he was always telling us: 'Treat me like I’m the same age as you! Talk to me as an equal!'"

Lars Nootbaar shared that Ohtani emphasized to treat him just as an equal in spite of the age difference. It's actually a fairly known standard in most Asian cultures to give the utmost respect and consideration for people who were born earlier in all aspects.

Ad

The 27-year-old further shared that Shohei, who was captain of Team Japan for the tournament, immediately greeted him when they first met.

"But Shohei, he just gives me this huge smile, and, in English, he says: 'Hey, Lars. How’s your family?' It immediately put me at ease."

He further discussed on the anecdote about how proud he was of to be acquainted to Ohtani and sang nothing but praises for the baseball superstar.

Ad

"So to be that talented, and then, at the same time, that humble and kind? It really was inspiring to me. I can’t say enough good things about him. And now, I’m so proud to call him my friend."

Cardinals outfielder's surprising Team Japan selection

Lars Nootbaar's inclusion in the 2023 WBC squad for Team Japan was nothing short of surprising. He became the first non-native Japanese player to represent the country and given that they hold the sport to the highest regard, it shocked a lot of people.

Ad

Ad

Representing his mother's country of birth, Nootbaar got to play alongside some of MLB and NPB's greats. He shared the dugout with names such as Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Munetaka Murakami, and Masataka Yoshida.

The Cardinals' young star tallied seven hits and seven runs in 26 plate appearances. he also drove in six runs, drew four walks, and stole two bases as Team Japan lifted the 2023 WBC trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More