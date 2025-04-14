Shohei Ohtani earns Cardinals phenom’s respect for defying Japanese traditions

St. Louis Cardinals phenom Lars Nootbaar recently recalled some moments he shared with Shohei Ohtani. The two linked up when Nootbaar became the first player in the nation's history to represent Japan in an international baseball event—namely, the World Baseball Classic. In an anecdote, the Cardinals outfielder shared that Ohtani once broke the norms just to accomodate teammates.
Nootbaar's stock rose during the 2022 MLB season after he generated 2.3 fWAR in just 108 games during his first full season. This garnered him an invitation to star for Team Japan in the following year's World Baseball Classic.
"In Japan, age and respect are everything. But with Shohei, even though he was a little older than some of the players on that team, he was always telling us: 'Treat me like I’m the same age as you! Talk to me as an equal!'"
Lars Nootbaar shared that Ohtani emphasized to treat him just as an equal in spite of the age difference. It's actually a fairly known standard in most Asian cultures to give the utmost respect and consideration for people who were born earlier in all aspects.
The 27-year-old further shared that Shohei, who was captain of Team Japan for the tournament, immediately greeted him when they first met.
"But Shohei, he just gives me this huge smile, and, in English, he says: 'Hey, Lars. How’s your family?' It immediately put me at ease."
He further discussed on the anecdote about how proud he was of to be acquainted to Ohtani and sang nothing but praises for the baseball superstar.
"So to be that talented, and then, at the same time, that humble and kind? It really was inspiring to me. I can’t say enough good things about him. And now, I’m so proud to call him my friend."
Cardinals outfielder's surprising Team Japan selection
Lars Nootbaar's inclusion in the 2023 WBC squad for Team Japan was nothing short of surprising. He became the first non-native Japanese player to represent the country and given that they hold the sport to the highest regard, it shocked a lot of people.
Representing his mother's country of birth, Nootbaar got to play alongside some of MLB and NPB's greats. He shared the dugout with names such as Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Munetaka Murakami, and Masataka Yoshida.
The Cardinals' young star tallied seven hits and seven runs in 26 plate appearances. he also drove in six runs, drew four walks, and stole two bases as Team Japan lifted the 2023 WBC trophy.