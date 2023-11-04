Shohei Ohtani Landing Spots: Top teams who could be closing in on $650,000,000 deal

On Monday, Shohei Ohtani will be one of the hundreds of free agents hitting the MLB market. However, after another otherworldly season from the former LA Angel, most expect him to draw significantly more interest than anyone else.

Despite missing the final month of the 2023 season on account of injury, Ohtani still led MLB in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging and total bases. Moreover, Ohtani posted a 10-5 record, as well as a 3.14 ERA on the mound.

However, on account of an elbow surgery, Shohei Ohtani will not be pitching next season. Regardless, teams are still expected to drop some mammoth offers on the 29-year-old. Let's take a look at which teams look best positioned to lock him down.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani can sign with any team soon and he'd get a massive contract even if we knew he would never pitch again." - Codify

Top 3 landing spots for free agent Shohei Ohtani

3. Boston Red Sox

After finishing last in the AL East for the third time in four seasons, Boston Red Sox fans are fed up. In response, the alarm has been sounded in the team's front office. Former chief of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, was fired after the end of the season, giving way for former pitcher and Yale graduate Craig Breslow to make the move.

The Sox have plenty of money to spend on Ohtani, and Breslow will be looking to make a splash. Additionally, Masataka Yoshida, a personal friend and compatriot of Ohtani, just finished his first year with the team. This has led many in Boston to believe that a move to Beantown could make sense.

Expand Tweet

"Are Masataka Yoshida and Shohei Ohtani becoming best friends? A lot of people are saying that." - Jared Carrabis

2. Seattle Mariners

Before coming to MLB ahead of the 2018 season, Ohtani made it clear that he prefers a team on the West Coast. Thankfully for fans there, the Seattle Mariners fit the bill. During July's All-Star Game in Seattle, Ohtani was greeted by tens of thousands of Mariners fans screaming "come to Seattle". A young and exciting team, Shohei Ohtani and flashy center fielder Julio Rodriguez could make up one of the hottest 1-2 punches in baseball.

Expand Tweet

"They are chanting "Come to Seattle" at the #AllStarGame with Ohtani at the plate" - FOX Sports: MLB

1. New York Mets

In a similar fashion to the Red Sox, the New York Mets are going through a soul-searching period. After their disastrous 75-87 season, the team with the highest payroll in MLB parted ways with both their manager Buck Showalter and GM Billy Eppler. The new regime, led by CBO David Stearns, is hungry to make a splash and will have plenty of cash to do it. Perhaps Ohtani's next team after the Los Angeles Angels will be the Mets.