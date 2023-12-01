Shohei Ohtani Free Agency News: Mets, Rangers, Dodgers drop out of race for $600,000,000 two-way phenom

As the competition to ink superstar Shohei Ohtani heats up, the market for the star has evolved significantly. The teams that appeared in best position to acquire the star have now apparently ceded way to a grouping of new contenders.

Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired after the end of the season. With financial constraints coupled with a ten-year postseason drought for the team, the 29-year old AL MVP made his intent to leave the team clear.

Even before Ohtani officially entered free agency, the speculation pertaining to his ultimate destination was intense. Many pundits began to suggest that Ohtani could garner offers anywhere from $500 to $750 million.

"Dodgers, Cubs, Blue Jays and Angels are among the teams still bidding on Shohei Ohtani while the Mets, Rangers and Red Sox have turned their attention to other players, per @JeffPassan" - Talkin' Baseball

Per new reports from MLB analyst Jeff Passan ahead of this weekend's MLB Winter Meetings, the market for Shohei Ohtani has shifted significantly. The New York Mets, baseball's richest team last year, were considered frontrunners to lock down the star. However, Passan's report suggests the Mets now have other priorities.

Additionally, both the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox were excised from the Ohtani equation. Boston was considered a possible destination on account of their new outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who is reported to be a good personal friend of Ohtani.

Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Angels still seem to be in the mix, though Ohtani returning to his old team still looks unlikely. Interestingly, the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost key elements in free agents Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier, appear to also be interested.

"Just the fact that there's a chance of us getting Ohtani is bringing me such joy. #BlueJays" - Blue Jays Mamma

Although he missed the last month of the 2023 season due to injury, Ohtani still managed to lead the AL in home runs, on-base, slugging, and total bases. Moreover, the 6-foot-4 two-way player went 10-5 with a 3.14, although he is expected not to pitch again until 2025 due to ongoing health issues.

Speculation regarding Shohei Ohtani signing is seemingly endless

Passan's insider reports cast some interesting new directions on the Ohtani free agency drama. However, fans are still as oblivious as before. The Dodgers and Cubs were always seen as possible contenders, as have the Yankees and Mariners.

Arguments for and against every team in baseball trying to ink Ohtani could be made. Although the excitment remains strong, fans will still need to wait for a final signal.

