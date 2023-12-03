Shohei Ohtani Free Agency News: Two-way phenom expected to make decision on $500,000,000 move 'within the next week'

Shohei Ohtani's free agency future is one of the biggest storylines in the MLB this offseason. With the Japanese two-way phenom expected to land a $500 million contract, the question remains as to where he will go.

The wait to find out, however, may be coming to a close. MLB Network insider Jon Morosi took to X to provide an update on the situation:

"Shohei Ohtani is likely to decide on a team within the next week, according to one source engaged with the top end of the free-agent market."

While this doesn't exactly add any clarity to the situation, it certainly adds a layer of expectation and hope, especially for fans of the teams in the running.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency landing spots

Shohei Ohtani during Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels

While Shohei Ohtani will be unable to pitch next season due to a second UCL surgery, he is a generational talent and is reportedly attracting attention from all corners. As to where he will go, the consensus is that a few teams are leading the pack in the hunt.

The rumor that Ohtani will stay in California has been prevalent for a while now, with the LA Dodgers being linked at length. The Dodgers especially have the spending power to offer a huge contract and originally tried to sign him out of high school.

There has been some traction involving the San Francisco Giants, as they are expected to make some big moves to improve their roster and challenge in 2024. One of the easiest ways to do so would be to sign Ohtani, but whether that will transpire is anyone's guess.

There is a chance he will return to the LA Angels. While the Angels are not exactly expected to push for a World Series, if they can talk him into staying and make the right moves, Ohtani could achieve his dreams and become a true franchise legend.

As for moving away, the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are said to be serious suitors. While Chicago has an interesting young roster that could be nearing readiness, it might not be willing to spend the money, which could be a huge stumbling block when others are offering $500 million.

Regarding the Blue Jays, they have a good side with a recent history of making the playoffs and could be one superstar away from having a shot at winning it all. Will that superstar be Shohei Ohtani? We may find out next week.

