Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Rumors: Dodgers among several clubs 'chasing' sensational move for two-way phenom

The greatest two-way phenom to have ever played baseball, Shohei Ohtani, is still up for grabs this offseason. The long-time Halo produced a stat line for the ages last season, a testament to his skillful and athletic self.

Ohtani has been with the Angels since 2018 and is still reluctant to leave the West Coast this offseason, putting the Dodgers at the forefront of signing the two-way ace.

But it will not be easy as other ballclubs realize the importance of signing Ohtani and what all he could bring to the table both as a DH and a starting pitcher. The Toronto Blue Jays and the incumbent Fall Classic champions, the Texas Rangers, are in on 'Shotime,' according to reliable sources.

"The Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Rangers are all reportedly in the mix for Shohei Ohtani,"

Despite being sidelined late in the season due to a damaged ligament in his throwing elbow, the 29-year-old was named the American League MVP for the second time this season. He achieved a career-best finish, playing 135 games, with a 304 average, 44 home runs, and 95 RBI. In 2023, he made 23 starts and finished with a 10-5 record, 3.14 ERA, 1.061 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched.

His physician anticipates that he will be ready to bat on Opening Day 2024. Ohtani is anticipated to get a free-agent contract worth around $500 million.

The Dodgers and the Rangers are also in on Shohei Ohtani

After Aaron Judge in the previous summer and Bryce Harper in 2019, Shohei Ohtani would be the most famous player to reject the Giants in free agency if the Dodgers sealed his signing this offseason.

After losing out on Judge, San Francisco was on the verge of inking Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million contract. But, the organization pulled out of the agreement because of issues during the shortstop's physical examination. The Dodgers can further dent the hopes of their rivals by signing Shohei Ohtani and one other ace in the form of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

"Rumor Has It That Shohei Ohtani Will Take "Secret Meetings" With Teams And It Will Be Held Against A Team If It Is Leaked That Ohtani Took A Meeting With Them"

The Texas Rangers are keen to defend their 2023 World Series title next season, and what better way to do that than by adding two-way ace Ohtani this offseason? It will take a lot for the Rangers' management to sign the ace, but losing an arm in the face of Jordan Montgomery should force them to make a move for the Japanese star.

