Shohei Ohtani Free Agency: Teams could consider experimenting new positions for two-way phenom if deal is agreed

There is no denying that the offseason belongs to Shohei Ohtani. Although there are a number of star players available on the open market, there has never been an unrestricted free agency before on the level of the two-way sensation.

Even though Shohei Ohtani has been heavily linked to the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Texas Rangers, there are a number of teams who are still in pursuit of his signature. During the 2023 campaign, many experts felt that Ohtani would test his value on the open market, with some believing that his new deal could exceed $500,000,000.

Unfortunately for Ohtani, the two-time American League MVP suffered a UCL injury at the end of last season, which is expected to prevent him from pitching next year. However, even though he is not expected to pitch, experts still believe that he will be able to command the most lucrative contract in MLB history.

That being said, questions have been raised about his career moving forward and if he would consider changing positions. As a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani served as both a starting pitcher and a designated hitter.

"@dgravy32 asks if any teams have thought about using Ohtani as a bullpen guy instead of a starter? @Ken_Rosenthal says no, he hasn't heard that, but execs he's talked to have said he's definitely athletic enough to play in the outfield." - @FoulTerritoryTV

Some have questioned if Shohei Ohtani could switch to a bullpen role. This idea is something that MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shot down on a recent episode of Foul Territory. Though the notion is not outrageous, the logistics of Ohtani batting and having to warm up mid-inning is simply something that would not make sense.

Ken Rosenthal did not rule out an offensive position change for Shohei Ohtani

Although Ken Rosenthal does not believe that a move to the bullpen would make sense for Shohei Ohtani, he did not rule out seeing the 2023 unanimous AL MVP in the outfield. In the same episode of Foul Territory, Rosenthal mentioned that Shohei could eventually transition to the outfield, given his natural athleticism.

In 135 games last season, Ohtani was the best hitter in the American League. The 28-year-old superstar managed to deliver his most successful season in the big leagues, posting an astounding .304 batting average with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs while also contributing 20 stolen bases. If he can switch to the outfield, he become even more valuable to his next club.

