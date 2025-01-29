"Shohei Ohtani gives this huge smile & in English, he says: How’s your family?" - When Lars Nootbar was star-struck by Japanese star's friendliness

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is not only one of the best players in the MLB, but he is also regarded as one of the most affable players by his peers as well as the fans. St. Louis Cardinals outfielder once remarked how impressed he was by the three-time MVP's friendly personality when he first interacted with him while they were teammates for Team Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

"The first time I met him, I was in the clubhouse, feeling a bit on my own — didn’t know anyone, didn’t speak the language, nerves all over the place," Nootbar wrote in a memoir for The Players' Tribune in the summer of 2023.

"I’m not too proud to say that I was starstruck right then. But Shohei, he just gives me this huge smile, and, in English, he says: “Hey, Lars. How’s your family?” It immediately put me at ease.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lars Nootbaar was born to an American father of Dutch descent, while his mother is Japanese. Therefore he was eligible to represent Team Japan and accepted the call to be a part of the same clubhouse as Shohei Ohtani for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

In his memoir, Lars Nootbaar implicitly stated that he considers Shohei Ohtani to be an outstanding baseball player, but even better as a person. Nootbaar recalled how Ohtani, who was older than several players on the team, insisted on being treated as an equal by those that were younger than him.

Nootbaar said he was bowled over by the kindness and humility of Ohtani and feels proud to list the superstar among his friends.

Lars Nootbaar wins 2023 WBC for Team Japan alongside Shohei Ohtani

Nootbaar and Ohtani celebrate after winning the 2023 WBC (Image Source: IMAGN)

In 2023, Lars Nootbaar became the foreign-born player to represent Team Japan at the World Baseball Classic. He played seven games in the competition and played a key role for the team as their leadoff hitter to help Japan clinch the title. He batted .269/.424/.269 with RBIs, including one in the gold-medal game against the United States.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani was named the MVP of the tournament. He posted a .435/.606/.739 over the nine games and contributed five extra-base hits, including one home run and eight RBIs. Ohtani also pitched 9.2 innings over three appearances on the mound, two as a starter and one as a reliever, and posted a 1.86 ERA with 12 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani also delivered the vintage moment of the entire tournament with the final pitch of the gold-medal match by striking out his former Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to close out the win for Japan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback