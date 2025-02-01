Shohei Ohtani gives major update on returning to the mound in 2025 following offseason shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are more than excited for the 2025 season to get underway as Shohei Ohtani is expected to return to the mound. The three-time MVP was not used as a pitcher during his first year in L.A. as he recovered from UCL surgery in 2023.

This past season, he tore the labrum in his left shoulder. He quickly addressed the issue, having surgery in the offseason, and he is now working his way to getting back on the bump.

The two-way phenom addressed when fans may see him back on a big league mound. To many people's disappointment, he could not pinpoint an exact date for that, via Doug McKain.

"Hard to pinpoint when. Generally looking at a couple of weeks to a month of leeway. It will depend on how my first bullpen session will go" said Ohtani.

Ohtani puts the importance on how well he does during his first bullpen session. After that, he will have a better sense of just how good he feels and if he believes he is ready to face MLB sluggers again, via Dodger Insider.

"I think the biggest determinant is going to be when I first pitch my bullpen. Then I think we're going to really get a feel for when I'll be able to take a big league mound" said Ohtani.

Unless Ohtani experiences a major setback, fans can expect him back on the mound at some point in 2025. However, we just do not know when exactly that will be.

The Dodgers do not have to rush Shohei Ohtani back on the bump

The Dodgers have an elite pitching staff, with or without Shohei Ohtani. They have a handful of what would be aces for other squads in their back pocket. This leaves Ohtani with nothing but time to get a feel for pitching again.

Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are two of those pitchers who would be aces on other teams. They have the talent to hold things down until Ohtani can return.

However, they added even more this winter. The Dodgers signed Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell. Many believe Sasaki has what it takes to be the next best thing while Snell is coming off a year where he threw a no-hitter. This an All-Star quality pitching staff that has what it takes to potentially shine until Ohtani can return.

