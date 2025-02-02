Shohei Ohtani gives real reason for signing $700,000,000 deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

It comes as no surprise that Shohei Ohtani must have put a lot of thought behind it before signing the blockbuster 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Dec. 2023.

Already a two-time MVP by the end of the 2023 season, Ohtani had all the trophies in his career but one and that was the World Series. During his six-season tenure with the LA Angels, not once did the two-way star play a postseason game. However, in his very first year with the Dodgers, he added the World Series title to his Hall of Fame resume in 2024.

With nine more seasons to go in his contract, Ohtani revealed his aim while sharing the reason why he signed with the Dodgers in the first place.

"The reason why I signed with the Dodgers is to win the World Series every single year for the next nine years," Ohtani said (via interpreter) at DodgerFest on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers prime to repeat as champions in early World Series odds

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the 2025 season as the odds-on favorites to defend their 2024 World Series title.

According to ESPN Bet's early betting odds, with +300, the Dodgers have the best chance to take home the Fall Classic title, followed by the New York Yankees (+800), New York Mets (+850) and Atlanta Braves (+900). Moreover, the Dodgers are expected to win 102.5 games in 2025.

Not only that, Shohei Ohtani is odds on favorite to repeat as NL MVP. According to SportsBook Review, Ohtani leads with +200 odds, followed by Juan Soto (+550), Fernando Tatis Jr. (+1000) and Mookie Betts (+1300).

Thus, one can say the stars can't be better aligned for the Dodgers and Ohtani to build a dynasty in Chavez Ravine. It also helps that the Dodgers don't take rest in the offseason, continuously adding big names to maximize Ohtani and the rest of the core's stay with the club.

How many World Series do you think the Dodgers will win this decade? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

