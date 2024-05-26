Shohei Ohtani Injury Update: Dave Roberts reveals reason behind 2x MVP's uncomfortable triple against the Reds

Shohei Ohtani wasn't his usual self while running around the base on an extra-base hit that could have tied the game 2-2 in the sixth inning on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. Seeing him rounding up the bases, there was a bit of concern if he was fully hit or was carrying a niggle, as Ohtani just reached in time to complete the triple.

After the game, which the Dodgers lost 3-1, manager Dave Roberts divulged that Ohtani was not on full throttle on the sixth-inning triple because he's dealing with a hamstring contusion.

"He's had a little governor. He's nursing a little bit of a hamstring. And so our advice to him is just be smart with it," Roberts said. "And I think he was just gonna leg out a double and the ball just didn't get in so he just kept running.

"So it's more of just kind of managing that hamstring. But today was better than yesterday. And we just we need them in there. So we didn't want to push it." [via Mike Petraglia].

According to Roberts' comment, it seems that Shohei Ohtani has been keeping up with the injury and that he looked better on the day.

When did Shohei Ohtani injure his hamstring?

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

According to Dave Roberts, Shohei Ohtani might have injured his right hamstring during the Dodgers' last homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Roberts revealed that a throw from the pitcher at first base hit Ohtani on the hamstring. Since then, the designated hitter has been carrying it:

"(He's been) dealing with it. I think it was in the homestand where he got hit when he was on first base on a throw over, hit him in the right hamstring," Roberts said.

"And I think that's where it kind of started. So, the good thing is that it wasn't a strain. It was something that you know, a contusion that we're just trying to manage."

Roberts also highlighted that it's not a strain but simply a contusion that they are monitoring.

Shohei Ohtani might just be the missing piece for the Dodgers' postseason success this year. So it's of utmost importance to have him healthy and address any potential injury concerns to have him ready when October arrives.

