Los Angeles Angels star and pending free agent Shohei Ohtani may need to undergo Tommy John Surgery to address a UCL injury he sustained earlier this month. This is the worst-case scenario for the two-way Japanese superstar who was projected to land the richest contract in MLB history this offseason.

MLB Insider Bob Nightengale believes that while Shohei Ohtani has yet to indicate whether or not he will undergo Tommy John Surgery, it's likely in the next 10 days that the announcement will be made.

According to the report, if Ohtani does indeed undergo Tommy John Surgery, it will eliminate the possibility of him pitching during the 2024 regular season. However, the surgery would allow him to be fully healthy to continue as a designated hitter with the Los Angeles Angels or whichever team lands him in free agency.

While the fact that Ohtani has suffered the devastating elbow injury has taken away one of the things that make him must-see TV, he has remained in the lineup as a batter for the Los Angeles Angels. As a batter since injuring his arm, the former American League MVP has not slowed, remaining as one of the best and most feared hitters in the game.

Shohei Ohtani's UCL injury could have a major impact on his pending free agent contract

Heading into the 2023 regular season, one of the major storylines was the pending unrestricted free agency of the Japanese superstar. The former American League MVP entered the year without an extension with many expecting Ohtani to land the most expensive contract in history.

However, now following the injury to his elbow, it's likely that his next deal will not reach the level that some believed. While there is a realistic possibility that Ohtani may still sign one of the most expensive contracts in MLB history, the fact that he may not pitch next season could prevent him from reaching the $600 million threshold.