"Shohei Ohtani isn’t only the most talented player in MLB. He’s also an elite prankster" - A glimpse into the personal side of Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has taken the MLB by storm with his once-in-a-generation talent level. The more we learn about the man, the more lovable he becomes. The 27-year-old phenom has been a fan favorite since entering the league, so it comes as no surprise that he is teammate-favorite of the Los Angeles Angels squad too.

A deep dive into the dynamics of the clubhouse showed that Shohei Ohtani has earned the respect of all through his play on the field, but more importantly, he has endeared himself to his teammates and coaches. A common refrain about the superstar is how much of a goofball he is and that he has a quality sense of humor.

Sports Illustrated interviewed multiple players on the Los Angeles Angels for insight into the personal side of the reigning National League MVP, shared below via a tweet.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



spoke with Angels players and coaches to learn more about Ohtani’s goofball side Shohei Ohtani isn’t only the most talented player in MLB. He’s also an elite prankster. @stephapstein spoke with Angels players and coaches to learn more about Ohtani’s goofball side trib.al/YqzHn0U Shohei Ohtani isn’t only the most talented player in MLB. He’s also an elite prankster.@stephapstein spoke with Angels players and coaches to learn more about Ohtani’s goofball side trib.al/YqzHn0U https://t.co/wbwlvqdwl4

"Shohei Ohtani isn’t only the most talented player in MLB. He’s also an elite prankster" - @ Sports Illustrated

The superstar has already made his mark on the league, cemented himself as the best two-way player since Babe Ruth, and won the affection of fans and teammates alike.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels have unfinished business

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

Despite having one of, if not the, greatest players in MLB history since 2011, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have never won a playoff game during his tenure. The team is currently in second place in the American League West, just 0.5 games back from the Houston Astros, and they are well within striking distance and should be challenging for the division crown at the end of the season.

The superb play on the mound and in the batters box from Shohei Ohtani is a key reason for their success, but the atmosphere that he helps create in the locker room could be just as important. The MLB season is a marathon. With 162 games over six months, it's a grueling schedule, so being able to keep things light and fun is of paramount importance.

Of course, being able to hit homers seemingly at will is also important for the team's success. This stretch of offense posted by Bally Sports on Twitter highlights the team's ability to do just that.

Bally Sports West @BallySportWest



#GoHalos | @Angels Ohtani just hit a grand-slam. The Angels just hit the Home Run Cycle (Solo HR, Two-Run HR, Three-Run HR, and Grand Slam) Ohtani just hit a grand-slam. The Angels just hit the Home Run Cycle (Solo HR, Two-Run HR, Three-Run HR, and Grand Slam) #GoHalos | @Angels https://t.co/ArXJY51cE9

"Ohtani just hit a grand-slam. The Angels just hit the Home Run Cycle (Solo HR, Two-Run HR, Three-Run HR, and Grand Slam)" - @ Bally Sports West

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players in the sport today. The more we see of him the more lovable he becomes, and the bigger influence he can have on the game going forward.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt