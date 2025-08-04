"Shohei Ohtani is like a mental anomaly" - Tyler Glasnow gives inside scoop of what he sees in Dodgers' two-way phenom

Tyler Glasnow views Shohei Ohtani as someone with an unparalleled mental capacity to handle the unique demands of being both a pitcher and a hitter. Glasnow sees Ohtani's rare combination of mechanical skill, adaptability, and mental toughness allowing him to thrive on the mound and at home plate.Glasnow, one of the league's premier starting pitchers, joined the Los Angeles Dodgers around the same time as Ohtani. However, he only recently witnessed Ohtani pitch for the Dodgers.Speaking to MLB insider Chris Rose on Sunday's edition of &quot;Dugout Discussions,&quot; Glasnow provided a behind-the-scenes perspective on Ohtani as a two-way player.&quot;I don’t know. I mean, I think it’s pretty obvious how good he is,&quot; Glasnow said [Timestamp 8:08]. &quot;I think just like how smooth he is with his delivery is nice. He's doing the wind-up this year, which is new, and he's adapted that really quick. I think the in-between stuff is pretty fascinating.&quot;Glasnow then spoke about the mental challenges that come with pitching and how Ohtani takes on those same challenges while also hitting. Glasnow explained that pitching can mess with one's mind because when their performance goes up and down.In this situation, pitchers are constantly searching for the problem, wondering whether they are overthinking. Amidst this situation, Glasnow emphasized just how rare Ohtani’s mental strength is, especially given the energy required to play both roles at the highest level.&quot;I think what I've noticed is since he started to pitch and hit, there's definitely probably more mental energy being expelled throughout the day,&quot; Glasnow said [Timestamp 8:58]. &quot;But he's still the same normal, happy-go-lucky, always summer camp guy. He's a phenomenon. He's like a mental anomaly in the way he can handle all of it.&quot;Tyler Glasnow's next start is in the upcoming game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener. He had a disappointing performance in his last outing, against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs in four innings pitched. Ohtani is expected to pitch in Game 3 against the Cardinals.Tyler Glasnow was not in awe of Shohei Ohtani's performance against the Minnesota TwinsShohei Ohtani's performance against the Minnesota Twins on July 21 was another example of why he has become a global sports icon. His ability to respond instantly to setbacks with game-changing plays has created an almost mythic expectation around him.Ohtani pitched three innings but gave up a solo homer to Twins superstar Byron Buxton. The two-way phenom responded with a two-run homer when he was on the plate. MLB insider Chris Rose asked Tyler Glasnow about this particular game of Ohtani on &quot;Dugout Discussions.&quot;&quot;And it’s funny too because he gave up the home run, I looked at Kershaw and I was like, 'He's gonna go three for four now,'and he goes and hits the first home run and we just look at each other like, 'Of course.' You know, it’s just like to be, it’s like expected now,” Tyler Glasnow said [Timestamp 9:47].The Dodgers won that game 5-2. In addition to Ohani, catcher Will Smith also impressed, hitting two homers. Andy Pages also homered.