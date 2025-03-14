Shohei Ohtani makes his feelings known on 2025 goals with Dodgers

It's obvious that Shohei Ohtani has all of the physical tools to be dominant on the baseball field. That being said, his mental preparation and determination have turned him from an intriguing young player into one of the most unique talents to ever don an MLB uniform.

Ad

The 30-year-old from Japan has transcended the sport of baseball in alot of ways, going from force on the field to a true global sensation off of it. Earlier this month it was announced that Shohei Ohtani would become the first baseball player ever to be featured in the hit online video game series Fortnite. Despite all of his success and fame off of the field, Ohtani remains focused on his goals for 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an exclusive interview with Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar dove into everything about the upcoming season, including his lofty, albeit attainable goals. One his goals in professional baseball was to win a second World Series title at 32 years old, something that he is hoping he can cross off of his list early this season.

“Yes, you know, I think it’s always good to be early on your goals. So hopefully I can wrap up a second World Series this year," Ohtani told Verducci in the interview.

Ad

There is a realistic possiblity that Shohei will be able to achieve this goal this season given the incredibly strong roster that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be rolling out this year. Plus, Shohei Ohtani is slated to return to the mound this season, which is yet another goal of his.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“But at the same time, I am coming back as a pitcher this year. So, for me, I just want to be able to pitch and be healthy for the whole season this year," Ohtani continued.

Aside for club staples such as Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, the reigning World Series champions also added the likes of Blake Snell, Kirby Yates, Michael Conforto, and Roki Sasaki this offseason.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the current betting favorites to repeat as World Series champions

If Shohei Ohtani is hoping to accomplish his goal of winning his second World Series title before turning 32-years-old, sportsbooks believe that it is a very good possibility that it will happen in 2025. According to FanDuel, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the current betting favorite to win the title this season, sitting at +240 to defend their crown.

While a number of clubs will pose serious competition this season, including the Philadelphia Phillies (+1000) and Atlanta Braves (+900), if the Dodgers can remain healthy, it could be another successful season in Hollywood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback