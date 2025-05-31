Shohei Ohtani makes his feelings known after Game 1 win vs. Yankees

National League MVP Shohei Ohtani imparted his feedback after the Dodgers' 8-5 series-opening win against last year's World Series opponents, the New York Yankees. Ohtani went 2-for-5 in the contest as he smashed two solo homers to take over the MLB home run lead with 21.

Ohtani was hot off the get go as he answered Aaron Judge's solo home run in the first inning with one of his own. With the Yankees leading 5-2, he would then ignite the comeback in the 6th inning as his second home run of the game sparked a four-run inning for the champions to reclaim the lead. Through translator Will Ireton, the Japanese superstar revealed his thoughts on the comeback win.

"It was a really good start to the game. It was back-and-forth between two really good teams and I'm glad we came out on top," said Ohtani through Ireton. (0:20-0:43)

On Friday night's contest, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge made history by being the first set of reigning MVPs to record a home run in the same inning and just the second time to have happened in the same game since Barry Bonds and Miguel Tejada on June 20, 2003.

Ohtani was also asked about his hot streak ever since the birth of his child. It can be recalled that the Japanese superstar, along with wife Mamiko, welcomed their first offspring together on April 19, 2025.

"I feel like I have a pretty good rhythm with my new lifestyle. But you know, we're still not even in the middle part of the season, so I'm just really focused on one game at a time." (0:52-1:15)

"We won a championship last year, and that's our goal this year. So I'm having a lot of fun and looking forward to it." (2:08-2:20)

Ohtani further cemented himself in Dodgers lore in the game as he has tallied the most home runs throughout the first 57 games for the team with 22, surpassing Gil Hodges' 21 set in 1951.

Shohei Ohtani shares update on his return to the mound

Many fans and analysts have been waiting for Shohei Ohtani to return on the bump. In the same post-game interview, he revealed his future intentions on when he'll return to pitching.

"I have a light [batting practice] that I'm going to pitch in so I'm looking forward to that in switching my gear and focus on that for tomorrow. If you're going to ask Andrew Friedman [about my return], he would probably know." (1:18-2:00)

Since his arrival in Hollywood, Shohei Ohtani has yet to record a pitching appearance for his new club. This was due to a UCL tear on his pitching elbow that he picked up in 2023 with the Angels.

