Shohei Ohtani Marriage: Japanese superstar reveals reason behind shock announcement, says wife accompanied him during spring training camp

Baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani recently surprised everyone by posting about his marriage.

The 29-year-old is known for being one of the best players of this generation and perhaps in the history of the sport, but he's also known for keeping his personal life quiet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani shared the news with his seven million followers in a post, where he said that he wanted to let everyone know about his marriage.

While Ohtani called his Japanese marriage "very special," he did not reveal her identity. Ohtani also joked about how his dog, known by his fans as "Decoy," is a part of his newly formed family.

According to reports, during a recent interview, Ohtani mentioned that he has known his wife for the last 3-4 years and also commented on the fact that his wedding had nothing to do with his signing decision.

The news about Ohtani’s wedding had been planned to come out right before the start of the 2023 MLB season, which is why he made the announcement earlier. In December, the baseball superstar signed a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after leaving the Angels.

Expand Tweet

The news of Shohei Ohtani’s marriage went viral on social media

News on Shohei Ohtani’s marriage caused a social media frenzy, both in Japan and all around the baseball world.

Shohei Ohtani's declaration caused a social media stir, with fans posting their congratulations.

The news shocked many of his followers, given Ohtani’s reputation for keeping his personal life out of the media's attention. Ohtani later mentioned how he got engaged last year and how he spent the entire season engaged in a long-distance relationship.

According to reports, Ohtani’s bride has traveled to Arizona for Spring Training camp.

Shohei Ohtani will mostly play as a designated hitter for the 2024 season due to surgery on his elbow last year. His marriage adds a new dimension to an already interesting offseason story.

The baseball world is looking forward to his ongoing success on the field and to a happy marriage and family life.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.