"Shohei Ohtani might be the lone exception" - MLB insider argues All-Star shortstop is more talented than Juan Soto

MLB insider Robert Murray feels the overall talent level of Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz may only be surpassed by Shohei Ohtani, as he's a two-way superstar. Murray said the 23-year-old All-Star is a more talented player than New York Mets slugger Juan Soto.

Elly De La Cruz has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making his major league debut for the Cincinnati Reds in June 2023. The 6-foot-5 switch-hitter was selected for his first All-Star Game last year and ended the season as the stolen base leader in the National League.

Robert Murray, a senior MLB writer for FanSided, compared Elly De La Cruz with Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani on The Baseball Insiders podcast on Friday (6:41 - 9:37):

"De La Cruz is just hitting the ground running. He just looks unbelievable. He's got the size and physique to match any player in baseball," Murray said. "I don't know if there is anyone as talented as Elly De La Cruz.

"I'm not forgetting Juan Soto or anybody like that. Maybe Shohei Ohtani can be the lone exception, considering he can do both (hit and pitch). But he's so gifted all around."

In his first full season last year, De La Cruz hit 25 home runs and completed 67 steals to become the fifth player to join the 20-60 club.

Shohei Ohtani smashes home run in first spring training at-bat

Ohtani hit a home-run in his first at-bat of this spring training on Friday (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance at a spring training game for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Cactus League contest against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

Ohtani batted leadoff and hit a home run against his former team in his first at-bat of the game, which the Dodgers won 6-5.

"Regardless of the results, I think the biggest takeaway was that I got through my three at-bats without any issues," Ohtani told reporters after the game through his interpreter. "Physically, I felt really good."

"It's a constant feedback between how I feel and how the swing actually looks," he added. "Today was pretty good. I felt like it was pretty consistent."

Ohtani needed surgery on his right shoulder during the offseason after getting injured while trying to steal a base in Game 2 of the World Series last year. The Japanese superstar is set to make his return to a major league mound after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm in 2023.

