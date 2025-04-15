Shohei Ohtani mirrors Mookie Betts' HR celebration in Dodgers' blowout win vs. Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended a two-game losing streak with a 5-3 win against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers offense, featuring Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, came to life in the series opener on Monday.

Mookie Betts started the scoring for the defending World Series champions with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani followed Betts' lead, smashing a solo homer in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

While both Betts and Ohtani went deep in the game, they also had the same celebration after their home runs with the Japanese phenom copying the former Boston Red Sox star. Betts shared the clip of their celebrations in an Instagram story after the win.

(Image source - Instagram)

Apart from Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' lineup featured another MVP, Freddie Freeman, who returned to the lineup after being rested in the last game. It was only the fifth time the trio of MVPs had started in a game for the NL West team this season.

After a record-breaking start to the season, the Dodgers' World Series defense entered a rocky phase, losing three series on the trot. Their last series defeat was against the Chicago Cubs, who outscored the Dodgers 20-5 in the three games, highlighting the NL West team's offensive slump.

Dave Roberts hails Dodgers trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman

Mookie Betts, who registered his fourth home run of the season on Monday, gave his perspective on the offense's slump in the last few games.

"It’s a long season," Betts said, "and the more you try, try, try, it’s like the further it gets away from you. The more you chase it, it just keeps running away. So when you just let things happen, just play the game like you always do, good things tend to happen.”

While Betts and Shohei Ohtani went deep in the game, Freddie Freeman had two hits in five plate appearances on his return to the lineup. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflected on the trio's impact in the win.

"Shohei gets a two-[strike] hit, Mookie hits a homer, just kind of gets us on the board, get a lead," Roberts said. "Freddie comes up and just doing what he does, taking good at-bats. … Those guys, they're perennial All-Stars for a reason, and having them do what they do is certainly helpful."

The importance of the top three hitters in the lineup was underscored in Monday's win and the Dodgers will hope they keep raking as Los Angeles is in an intense battle for the NL West crown this year.

