MLB 2022: What is the Shohei Ohtani rule? How will it impact roster decisions across the league?

MLB recently implemented a rule called the Shohei Ohtani Rule. What exactly does this mean for teams across both leagues? How will this impact roster decisions? These are two important questions many are asking ahead of the 2022 regular season.

MLB announced reinstatement of another rule that had initially been removed and will affect both the American League and the National League this upcoming season. MLB announced that they are reimplementing ghost runner rules for extra innings of the 2022 season.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Ghost runner for extra innings returning for MLB games in 2022; 'Shohei Ohtani Rule' added usatoday.com/story/sports/m… Ghost runner for extra innings returning for MLB games in 2022; 'Shohei Ohtani Rule' added usatoday.com/story/sports/m…

"Ghost runner for extra innings returning for MLB games in 2022; 'Shohei Ohtani Rule' added" - @ Bob Nightengale

The ghost runner rule was reinstated because many owners and general managers across the league were concerned about the shortened Spring Training. They worried over pitcher safety, and they wanted to be able to save arms for the next day. The ghost runner rule applies only to extra innings. It places a runner on second base at the start of each half-inning from the 10th inning onward.

This rule was put in place a season ago and is now officially back for the 2022 season. After this season, the traditional rules of extra-inning baseball will resume. Many thought this rule was a thing of the past after last season, but the 99-day lockout played a critical factor in the decision.

The ghost runner rule provides a faster option of ending the game in extra-innings. While this season may not be totally back to traditional baseball, player safety is the main concern.

Shohei Ohtani Rule: What it means going forward

After yesterday's MLB announcement, everyone is talking about the Shohei Ohtani Rule. The rule comes about with the implementation of the universal DH. The rule states that any pitcher who is in the starting lineup of the game can remain in the game as a DH after they are taken out as a pitcher. Great news for teams with strong pitcher-batters.

theScore @theScore The MLB and MLBPA have agreed on some new rules ahead of the 2022 MLB season, including the 'Shohei Ohtani rule.' thesco.re/3iqY2rh The MLB and MLBPA have agreed on some new rules ahead of the 2022 MLB season, including the 'Shohei Ohtani rule.' thesco.re/3iqY2rh https://t.co/LjyZT0jmCj

"The MLB and MLBPA have agreed on some new rules ahead of the 2022 MLB season, including the 'Shohei Ohtani rule.' https://thesco.re/3iqY2rh" - @ theScore

This rule is significant, especially for the Los Angeles Angels and Ohtani himself, as it will allow the star two-way player to make more plate appearances. This rule makes sense and allows for one of the game's top players to be on the field even more.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt