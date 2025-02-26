Shohei Ohtani named biggest LA athlete over LeBron James, Luka Doncic & Mike Trout in media outlet's top 10 list

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has been named the biggest athlete in LA by FOX Sports, finishing above NBA stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. The list of top 10 athletes in the city also includes Ohtani's former teammate Mike Trout, along with current teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Shohei Ohtani made a huge impact in the MLB after making the move across town to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. In a historic season that saw him record the first 50-50 season ever in the MLB, he also helped his team win the World Series. While LeBron James has long been one of the top athletes in LA and Luka Doncic's recent arrival made headlines, none could match Ohtani's achievements over the past year.

Ohtani, James, and Doncic took up the top three spots and were followed by Mike Trout (Angels) in fourth and Mookie Betts (Dodgers) in fifth. The rest of the list of top athletes was rounded off by Matthew Stafford (Rams), Justin Herbert (Chargers), Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Puka Nacua (Rams) and James Harden (Clippers).

Manager Dave Roberts opens up on Shohei Ohtani's qualities after debut season with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani's debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers was a huge success that cemented his reputation as one of the best players the game has ever seen. Following that success, manager Dave Roberts has opened up on some qualities that the Japanese star showed over the year (via The Mayor's Office):

“I knew how great he was, I just didn't appreciate how detail-oriented he was... I think for me, under the hood, I just didn't really know what to expect. He's really smart, speaks much better English than he puts forth. He's a practical joker, but obviously he's an uber competitor.”

Ohtani was limited to a designated hitter role last season as he was still recovering from a Tommy John surgery he'd had earlier. This year, he is expected to return to a two-way role and has already started pitching during Spring Training. However, Roberts explains that the plan is to ease Ohtani into pitching duties and manage his workload so that he can remain fit throughout the MLB season.

