Shohei Ohtani New Balance contract: How much is MLB star's massive deal worth?

Shohei Ohtani's brand value has skyrocketed over the past few years. From being a top player in Japan's NPB to becoming a household name in North America, the Japanese star is enjoying success of a different kind. Brands have also cashed in on the popularity that Ohtani commands, as his presence has become a valuable marketing tool.

In January 2023, Shohei Ohtani signed a new long-term contract with sports apparel and shoe company New Balance, which will secure their services to him over the next several years. The deal is worth at least $5 million for Ohtani, and New Balance will be looking to use his popularity to promote their apparel section, which recently underwent a $5 billion expansion.

Before coming to the United States, Ohtani was linked to Asics since his NPB days. However, due to their lack of presence in North America, the 28-year-old chose to switch brands. New Balance also has other high-profile athletes contracted under them, including Kawhi Leonard from the NBA, athlete Syndey McLaughlin, and New York Mets' Francisco Lindor.

Shohei Ohtani has easily become the highest earning professional in the MLB. He is currently signed to the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year arbitration deal worth $30 million. In addition to New Balance, he also has other endorsement deals worth at least $40 million per year.

With this being the last year on his contract with the Halos, the two-way player is expected to be offered huge contracts in excess of $500 million in his free agency. Patrick Mahomes' North American sports record contract of $503 million looks to be in danger.

Shohei Ohtani's New Balance contract compared to other MLB stars

Compared to other MLB stars, Ohtani's endorsements are enormous. With a total worth of $70 million, he beats the likes of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Aaron Judge, who all earn in the $50 to $60 million range. However, the majority of what these stars earn is through their salaries.

When it comes to endorsements, the Japanese player dwarfs even the likes of Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger, and teammate Mike Trout, who earn in the range of $5 million per year through brands such as Under Armour, Adidas, and Nike.

Shohei Ohtani has become a cultural phenomenon, and given his nationality, brands are further attracted to him as they have easy access to the Japanese markets. They are definitely in for 'Shotime'.

