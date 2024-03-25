Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers star set to address media with public statement detailing Ippei Mizuhara situation

The Shohei Ohtani gambling controversy may see some resolution soon, with the Japanese superstar preparing to release a statement regarding the matter very soon. Per MLB reporter Bob Nightengale, Ohtani is slated to read a prepared statement at 5:45 pm ET. He hopes that this will answer all questions.

Expand Tweet

Nightengale said via X, formerly known as Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to read his statement at about 5:45 pm ET in hopes of answering all questions."

Shohei Ohtani has been largely quiet since the scandal broke. He hasn't made a formal statement yet. His translator was fired for allegedly stealing $4.5 million from Ohtani to illegally gamble.

The Los Angeles Dodgers then fired the translator, Ippei Muzihara, after finding out about all of this. The story did seem to change a bit at first, which is why there's confusion and controversy. The statement from Ohtani should help clear things up.

The initial story was that Ohtani had paid Muzihara to cover the illegal gambling fees, which totaled $4.5 million. That would be illegal as well for an MLB player to do, and the story later indicated that Ohtani had no idea about the gambling. Muzihara claimed this.

Was Shohei Ohtani gambling?

Many speculated that Shohei Ohtani himself was gambling. The former Los Angeles Angels star would be forbidden from doing so under MLB rules, which is why this would then be a massive scandal.

Shohei Ohtani will read a statement today

However, it remains unlikely that he was the one gambling. Though the story has changed and brought in confusion, there was never any evidence that the slugger was the one placing any bets or reaping the rewards.

If he covered up the gambling and paid the debts, that is its own issue. That would likely require a fine or short suspension, but it would hardly bring about the lifetime ban that gambling on games might have.

For now, the story is unclear, but with Ohtani set to speak to the media and read a prepared statement, the details should be more well known soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.