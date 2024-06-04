Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers superstar issues statement after ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's guilty plea for bank and tax fraud

The illegal gambling scandal involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter is nearing its conclusion. Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges on Tuesday. After the former interpreter made the dramatic plea during a hearing in federal court, Mizuhara will await his sentencing. The two charges that Mizuhara pled guilty to come with a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison.

Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud, which included stealing nearly $17,000,000 from Shohei Ohtani to help cover some of his gambling debts. Now, with the plea made official in the court of law, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, and the club as well, will be able to put the scandal behind them.

"Statement from Shohei Ohtani on Ippei Mizuhara’s guilty plea today to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani and committing tax fraud." - @DarrenMHaynes

"This full admission of guilt has brought important closure to me and my family,” Ohtani read in a statement regarding Mizuhara's plea.

The two-time MVP took the time to thank everyone involved in the investigation, including law enforcement, lawyers, and the entire Dodgers organization.

"It’s time to close this chapter, move on, and continue to focus on playing and winning ball games," Ohtani said.

He is undoubtedly happy to put the entire ordeal behind him. It will be interesting to see if his play on the field will be affected in any way following the guilty plea. The weight off his shoulders will finally allow the superstar to move on from Ippei Mizuhara.

The guilty plea from Ippei Mizuhara clears Shohei Ohtani of any wrongdoing in the gambling scandal

Not only does the guilty plea from Ippei Mizuhara draw the scandal closer and closer to its conclusion, but it also clears Ohtani of any involvement in the situation. Since the beginning of the Mizuhara gambling scandal, the Los Angeles Dodgers star has declared his innocence, stating that he was a victim in the entire situation.

"After Ippei Mizuhara's guilty plea, MLB has cleared Shohei Ohtani and closed its investigation, citing the thoroughness of the federal investigation and the criminal proceedings not being contested. “MLB considers Shohei Ohtani a victim of fraud and this matter has been closed.” - @JeffPassan

Following the plea, the MLB determined that Ohtani was "a victim of fraud and this matter has been closed.” The only thing remaining in the entire Ippei Mizuhara saga is the sentencing. Ohtani's name being clear from the investigation will go a long way for the Dodgers star's life returning to normalcy.

