Shohei Ohtani to outslug Aaron Judge; Max Fried’s streak ends in L.A. | 5 bold predictions for Yankees vs. Dodgers series 2025

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will match up against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. This is the first time the two teams have played since last year's World Series.

The World Series matchup left much to be desired. It was not that close of a series as the Blue Crew proved to be too much for the Bronx Bombers. They won the series 4-1, taking home their eighth WS championship.

This series could prove to be much better than the World Series with how these two teams are playing now. Today, we go over five bold predictions fans may see throughout this three-game series.

5 bold predictions for Yankees vs. Dodgers weekend series

1.) Shohei Ohtani to outslug Aaron Judge

Going into Thursday, Shohei Ohtani has 20 home runs this season. That is more than any other batter across the MLB and two ahead of Aaron Judge. In three of his last five games, he has hit a home run. Watch out for him to keep up this pace, hitting more home runs than Judge this weekend.

2.) Max Fried loses his unbeaten streak

Max Fried has come out on fire in his first season with the Yankees. He has stepped up and become the ace of the staff after Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery earlier in the year.

He has a record of 7-0 so far this season, one of a few pitchers without a loss yet. However, with the sluggers the Blue Crew possesses, his unbeaten streak could come to an end on Friday.

3.) Aaron Judge has a multi-homer game

Aaron Judge has been incredible at the plate this season. Through 55 games, he is hitting .391/.488/.739 with 18 home runs and 47 runs batted in. Do not be surprised if the Yankees' captain has multiple home runs during a game over the weekend.

4.) Yoshinobu Yamamoto shuts down Yankees' bats

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to get the start on Sunday for the Dodgers in the series finale. He has pitched well this season, holding together a 6-3 record with a 1.97 ERA over the course of 64 innings.

Despite the nature of the Bronx Bombers' offense, Yamamoto could have his hands tied. However, on a three-game winning streak, Yamamoto's confidence is high and could be a nightmare for the Yanks.

5.) Dodgers sweep the Yankees

Both teams come into the series matching up well against each other. Their record is only separated by one game, but playing at home, L.A. will have the advantage here.

Sweeping the Bronx Bombers would be the ultimate satisfaction for the Dodgers' fan base. They would love nothing more than to rub salt on the wound after defeating them last year in the World Series.

