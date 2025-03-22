Shohei Ohtani to not pitch until post-season, Freddie Freeman to win MVP? | 5 bold predictions for Dodgers in 2025

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to defend their 2024 World Series title. They will come into the season with a target painted on their back for winning the title and for having another monster off-season.

They were able to sign pitchers like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to help further stabilize their rotation. They were also able to upgrade their bullpen with the addition of Tanner Scott.

Pitching will be a key part of this team's success this season, but it will not be all. They also have a great lineup returning filled with returning stars and some new and exciting faces.

With the way their lineup is shaping up, fans could witness a historic team this year. Today, we go over five bold predictions for the Blue Crew during the 2025 MLB season.

5 bold predictions for the Dodgers ft. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman

1.) Shohei Ohtani will not return to the mound until the postseason

Shohei Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this season. Manager Dave Roberts has stated that the two-way phenom could return in May, but that is not a guaranteed date.

The Dodgers could be extra cautious with their star, especially with the starting rotation they already have. While it would be disappointing, there is a possibility that Shohei Ohtani will not return to the mound until the postseason.

2.) Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP

Freddie Freeman is coming off a spectacular 2024 season. He played in 147 regular season games, hitting .282/.378/.476 with 22 home runs and 89 runs batted in.

The crew at MLB Network has him listed as the top first baseman coming into the new season. If he can stay healthy, there is no way you can rule him out from winning the NL MVP.

3.) Dodgers break MLB's win record

The Seattle Mariners won a record-breaking 116 games during the 2001 season. The Blue Crew has already won 111 games in 2022 and has the talent to bump that up to 117 this year.

4.) Blake Snell leads the rotation

Blake Snell is a new face for the Dodgers. He is a great pitcher, already winning two Cy Young Awards. While much of the attention will be on Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Snell could be the one to outshine everyone on the bump.

5.) World Series sweep

With the talent they have, you cannot rule out the club completely dismantling everyone in their path. This includes the playoffs where they could make it uneventful, sweeping whoever else makes it to the World Series.

