Shohei Ohtani pitching stats today vs Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Shohei Ohtani to the mound on Monday for the first time in over a year. Ohtani started the game against the San Diego Padres in the series opener.

Ad

Ohtani, who played his first season as a designated hitter after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2023, made his much-anticipated pitching debut for the team at Dodger Stadium.

Although starting his first game for the NL West leaders, Ohtani served as an opener. He threw 28 pitches with 16 strikes and 12 balls to record three outs in the first inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he pitched only one inning, Ohtani displayed his pitching progress as his fastball was measured at 99.9 mph and 100.2 mph. He conceded one earned run in his 28-pitch outing as Manny Machado hit a sac fly to drive in Fernando Tatis Jr. Gavin Sheets and Xander Bogaerts ground out to end the first inning.

Ad

Trending

Shohei Ohtani helped the Dodgers to a win over the Padres from the plate

While all the eyes were on Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut for the Dodgers, the three-time MVP shines from the plate. He went 2-for-4 in the series opener, drawing a walk with two RBIs as the Dodgers won 6-3, courtesy of a five-run surge in the fourth inning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More