Shohei Ohtani pitching stats today vs Padres

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jun 17, 2025 05:47 GMT
MLB: JUN 16 Padres at Dodgers - Source: Getty
Shohei Ohtani pitching stats today vs Padres - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Shohei Ohtani to the mound on Monday for the first time in over a year. Ohtani started the game against the San Diego Padres in the series opener.

Ohtani, who played his first season as a designated hitter after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2023, made his much-anticipated pitching debut for the team at Dodger Stadium.

Although starting his first game for the NL West leaders, Ohtani served as an opener. He threw 28 pitches with 16 strikes and 12 balls to record three outs in the first inning.

While he pitched only one inning, Ohtani displayed his pitching progress as his fastball was measured at 99.9 mph and 100.2 mph. He conceded one earned run in his 28-pitch outing as Manny Machado hit a sac fly to drive in Fernando Tatis Jr. Gavin Sheets and Xander Bogaerts ground out to end the first inning.

Shohei Ohtani helped the Dodgers to a win over the Padres from the plate

While all the eyes were on Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut for the Dodgers, the three-time MVP shines from the plate. He went 2-for-4 in the series opener, drawing a walk with two RBIs as the Dodgers won 6-3, courtesy of a five-run surge in the fourth inning.

Quick Links

