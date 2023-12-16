Just days after the Dodgers shocked the baseball world by signing Shohei Ohtani, they added frontline starter Tyler Glasnow from the Rays. Glasnow will likely work as the team's ace alongside Bobby Miller.

Glasnow is coming off a season where he started 21 games, compiling a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA on 120 innings of work. It was a career-high in terms of innings pitched and wins for the hard-throwing righty.

However, before Glasnow agreed to a deal with the Dodgers, Ohtani tried his hand at influencing the former Rays pitcher. He sent a message to Glasnow stating that he wishes he could share a rotation with him but will make up for it with his bat.

"But I want to hit some home runs for you" stated Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani plans on having another spectacular year at the plate for Tyler Glasnow. But can he have a better offensive season than he did in 2023?

Ohtani appeared in 135 games and hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs. He was two home runs shy of tying the career-high he set in 2021.

With a whole offseason to dedicate solely to hitting, it would not be surprising to see Ohtani have career numbers at the plate in 2024. Being on a World Series contending team will also likely help his numbers.

The Dodgers are a much scarier team with Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow

Before adding Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers were already a force. Between Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith, they were already a World Series contender.

Now, they have one of the best hitters in the league, who will return to the mound during the 2025 season. They also have a frontline starter in Glasnow, who has a high ceiling.

Not only do the Dodgers have a chance to win the World Series next season, but they also have a chance to reign terror for years to come. Ohtani will be with the team for the next 10 years, and Glasnow signed a five-year deal with the club. The Dodgers are set for the future.

This will be a tough team to take down in a postseason series. It will be interesting to see just how successful this group can be over the course of the next few years.

