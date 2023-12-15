Shohei Ohtani Press Conference: Here's everything the two-way phenom said during his official Dodgers unveiling

On Thursday, baseball fans got their first look at Shohei Ohtani in his brand-new Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. The team held a press conference to introduce the two-way phenom formally.

It was a huge event, with reporters packed in like sardines. Ohtani spoke about everything from his decision to sign with such a storied franchise to his medical procedure over the offseason.

Shohei Ohtani press conference summary

First glimpse in the Dodger blue

Shohei Ohtani started off the press conference by putting on his record-selling jersey. It was the first chance fans saw Ohtani in a new color.

His jersey broke an all-time record for jersey sales within a 48-hour period. The hype behind Ohtani's move to a World Series contender is real, and the fanbase is eating it up.

Management and the front office were big in Ohtani's decision

Ohtani stated that the front office and management were a big reason for signing with the team.

"Starts with Mark Walter, Andrew Friedman, Stan Kasten, Brandon Gomes and Dave Roberts. These five were very critical for me through this whole process" stated Ohtani.

Roberts and the front office have consistently put together a competitive team, which Ohtani has longed to be a part of. Now, he has his chance.

Sends thanks to Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani then took the time to send his appreciation to the Los Angeles Angels organization and its fanbase.

"It was a great ride for the last six years. I would like to thank everybody in the organziation and I will never forget all the memories that I have" stated Ohtani.

He had spent his entire MLB career there, and the team will always have a place in his heart. Dodgers vs. Angels game are going to be special moving forward.

Ohtani takes questions

Shohei Ohtani used the rest of his time to answer various questions from the media. For somebody who does not speak to the media often, reporters wasted no time trying to get inside the mind of the two-time AL MVP.

"I made my announcement on Instagram, and I made my decision the night before" - Ohtani.

When speaking on the timetable of when he chose to sign with the Dodgers, he revealed that he decided the night before he announced it on Instagram.

Surgery questions

Ohtani received a procedure on his throwing elbow during the offseason. That is why he will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season. Exact details revolving around the surgery are unclear, resulting in a reporter asking him directly what surgery he had.

"I'm not an expert. It was different than my first surgery. I'm not sure what it was called. You can talk to my doctor about that" - Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani would not specify the surgery, but he confirmed it differed from his first surgery. The first surgery he is referring to is Tommy John, which he faced in 2018.

Contract restructuring

The tone shifted to Ohtani's record-breaking contract and his decision to defer much of his annual salary.

"That's going to help the CBT , help the Dodgers sign better players and make a better team. I felt like that was worth it and I was ready to go that direction" - Ohtani.

Ohtani will defer $68 million of his $70 million annual salary. This allows the Dodgers to continue to sign players around him and continue to improve.

Winning

Shohei Ohtani wants to win. This was clear after he won the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Samurai Japan. In his MLB career, he has yet to make the postseason, which has frustrated him and fans across the country. Winning was a big reason why he chose to sign with the Dodgers.

"I do prioritize winning. That is at the top of my list and that will probably never change. And that was a reason why I chose this team. - Ohtani.

Press conference wrap-up

Ohtani made certain that he did not want to talk about the other teams involved in trying to sign him. On several occasions, he politely refused to talk about other teams. Another thing fans learned during this press conference was that Dekopin, or Decoy, is the name of Ohtani's dog.

The press conference was a success, with fans getting inside Shohei Ohtani's mind and understanding why he chose to sign with the Dodgers.

