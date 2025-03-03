  • home icon
Shohei Ohtani reacts to Dodgers big win over White Sox ft. Teoscar Hernandez's clutch homer & more

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 03, 2025 05:25 GMT
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani reacts to Dodgers big win over White Sox ft. Teoscar Hernandez's clutch homer & more - Source: Imagn

Shohei Ohtani celebrated the LA Dodgers' 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The game took place at Camelback Ranch in Arizona, which saw Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez coming up with big home runs.

The White Sox and the Dodgers had a slow start until the seventh inning where the Dodgers extended their lead to 6-1, with a four-run inning. The White Sox attempted a comeback, but it was well short, with the game going 6-3 in favor of the defending champions.

Ohtani had two plate appearances. a struck-out in the first inning and a single in the fourth. Teoscar Hernandez homered in the sixth inning. The reigning MVP took to social media to share a reaction, posting an image of himself and Hernandez with an emotional, teary-eyed emoji.

also-read-trending Trending
Ohtani&#039;s Instagram story
Ohtani's Instagram story

Shohei Ohtani is coming off multiple surgeries. He didn't pitch in the 2024 campaign due to rehab from elbow surgery underwent the year before.

Last postseason, in the World Series against the New York Yankees, he hurt his left shoulder while sliding for base steal attempt and underwent a surgery.

Shohei Ohtani homers in 1st at-bat of spring training

Shohei Ohtani didn't take long before he showcased his MVP prowess from last season where he hit 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

On Friday at Camelback Ranch, he made his first 2025 spring training appearance and five pitches were all it took before he blasted a solo shot to the opposite field off Yusei Kikuchi of the LA Angels.

The hit was enough to brush off any possible effects of his shoulder surgery concerns.

“Regardless of the results, I think the biggest takeaway was that I got through my three at-bats without any issues,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “Physically, I felt really good.”
According to US News, Ohtani has made some changes to his swing.

“It's a constant feedback between how I feel and how the swing actually looks,” Ohtani said. “Today was pretty good. I felt like it was pretty consistent.”

The two-way star is also looking forward to make his pitching debut with the Dodgers some time around May this year.

Edited by Bhargav
