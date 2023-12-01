Last month, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won his second 2023 AL Most Valuable Player.

He was recently awarded the Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH of the Year, highlighting an incredible season ahead of his free agency. While not pitching, Ohtani is the designated hitter in the LA Angels lineup and is miles away in the competition as the best hitter in that spot.

Ohtani won the award for the third straight time, and the MLB Network crew recently reacted on the show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like he is changing the position of Designated Hitter," Greg Amsinger said on the show.

"Any normal player that can run like he does, 20 stolen bases, an arm like him, they are playing the outfield position, we are looking at the most athletic full-time DH in the history of the sport.”

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani is a free agent, so this award might just be the icing on the cake for potential suitors who are more than ready to lock in the services of Ohtani.

"I think sometimes we take this guy for granted," another crew member weighed in.

"He's just phenomenal; on the scouting scale of 20 to 80, he might be the first one that's 90. He does things athletically on a baseball field. He can get the bag when you want to get the bag, a lot of guys get stolen bases when they don't need the stolen bases and he does that. His power, in the opposite way—I mean, it's jaw-dropping."

Shohei Ohtani MVP season stats and free agency

The most sought-after free agent won the MVP in 2021, missed out narrowly in 2022 due to Aaron Judge's historic season, and now in 2023, he has done it again unanimously.

It was supposed to be a big year for the dual-threat star, given the impending free agency, and he might have just nailed it. The only thing now for him is to sign a record-breaking deal this offseason and take his form into the postseason, which his former team missed out on in 2023.

On the mound, Shohei Ohtani started 23 games, going 10-5, posting an ERA of 3.14, 55 walks and 167 strikeouts in 132.0 innings pitched. On the plate, he batted .304 with 151 hits, 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 135 games

However, earlier in September, he had to exit the game due to an oblique strain ruling him out for the remainder of the season. As confirmed by his agent, he underwent elbow surgery, which will rule him out of pitching in 2024.

As per reports, the Chicago Cubs have offered a multi-year, $500 million deal to Shohei Ohtani. Moreover, the LA Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are also strongly pursuing Ohtani's services.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.