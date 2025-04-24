Shohei Ohtani receives vital fatherhood guidance from Dodgers teammates 

Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko, welcomed their first child last weekend, and a couple of his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates shared some advice on fatherhood. While the 30-year-old is used to dazzling in the ballpark, fatherhood is a new experience for him. In light of that, teammates Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez shared some notes on how to cope with the challenges of being a parent.

During the offseason after the 2023 season, Ohtani married former basketball player Mamiko Tanaka under the wraps. No one knew about his wedding until he announced it to his teammates and the public after the ceremony was over. While Mamiko's identity was not initially revealed, he ultimately told the world about her a month later. In December last year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

While Mookie Betts is a father to two children, a girl and a boy, Teoscar Hernandez has two boys of his own. Both players have some experience in fatherhood and passed along some advice for Ohtani in the latest episode of Betts' "On Base" podcast:

"I said, 'Sho, I don't really have real advice because this is your experience but like, you should just go and accept that you're not going to sleep for the next 10 years. There is no sleep. So instead of trying to sleep, just accept that you're not going to and just get up,'" Betts said.

"Just enjoy everything. If you think about it in a negative way, it's not going to help. If you wake up in the middle of the night, just wake up. If you have to do something, just do it. That's life. If you think about it, it's going to get worse so don't think about it. Just do whatever it takes to keep the baby quiet and sleepy," Hernandez added.

Shohei Ohtani is well-known for taking his sleep seriously to bring his best performance to the field. Ohtani will have to learn to juggle both duties as he ventures on this new journey.

Shohei Ohtani continues to struggle against Chicago Cubs as LA Dodgers fall to another defeat

The LA Dodgers were swept by the Chicago Cubs in their doubleheader this week, and Shohei Ohtani did not have an answer to their pitching. While the Japanese slugger did well against them in the Tokyo Series, he has struggled against the Cubs since.

Over their last two series against the Cubs in the MLB, Ohtani is 2-for-21 with no home runs or RBIs and seven strikeouts in total. While it is still early in the season, he will be hoping to put on a show and silence his critics the next time they face the Chicago club.

Ohtabi and Co. will gear up for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates next. Game 1 of the series is set to begin on Friday.

