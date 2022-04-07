"To be honest, I'm not impressed with what I did personally" - Shohei Ohtani remains unimpressed with his achievements, craves consistency above all

Shohei Ohtani was recently interviewed by "TIME" magazine to discuss his future and how he has changed the game of baseball. The MVP from a season ago is the most unique player in the history of the game.

Ohtani's ability to be able to pitch every five days and be in the batting lineup at an MVP level is something the game hasn't seen.

In the "TIME" interview, Ohtani reflects on his 2021 season and what he expects from himself going forward.

Shohei Ohtani expects more in 2022

Ohtani is still not satisfied with his onfield play. The young superstar wants to become more consistent at the plate and on the mound. At the plate, Ohtani got off to a great start in 2021. His 33 home runs before the All-Star break were enough to lead the MLB.

After the All-Star break, Ohtani slowed down a bit, only hitting 13 home runs in the second half of the season. This is what Ohtani cites about being more consistent.

Ohtani is very humble as a person and a player. This attitude is a big reason why he is so popular.

While he remains humble, Ohtani is not afraid of the bright lights. Here's Ohtani putting on a show at last year's All-Star Home Run Derby.

Overall, Shohei Ohtani has the mindset of all the great players in sports. His never-satisfied mentality is what keeps him going and will only make him a better player going into the 2022 MLB season.

His desire to get better should be scary for any opponents he will be facing, as he is already one of the top players in the game. Here is a highlight reel of his pitching in 2021.

Ohtani should get more opportunities at the plate this upcoming season with the new Shohei Ohtani Rule that allows pitchers to remain in the game as a DH once they are taken out of the game.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt