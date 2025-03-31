Shohei Ohtani reveals why Adley Rutschman is among MLB’s best

Shohei Ohtani has been in the majors since 2018, after being signed as an international free agent by the LA Angels. Since then, he has grown into becoming a three-time MVP and the most feared hitter in all of baseball. His ability to pitch makes him a standout, too.

During his tenure in MLB, Ohtani has come across several players who have left a lasting impression on him. He handpicked three batters who had impressed him the most. Among the three special batters he named was Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.

During an interview with "eBaseball™: MLB PRO SPIRIT," Ohtani spoke at length about the Orioles catcher's impressive approach at the plate and his ability to adapt to any pitch with ease.

Ohtani acknowledged that as a right-handed pitcher, he naturally faces left-handed batters like Adley Rutschman. Regardless of the type of pitch, Rutschman maintains a consistent swing and batting style, allowing him to make solid contact with the ball. According to Ohtani, Rutschman possesses a swing that enables him to handle any pitch effectively.

Ohtani further noted that Rutschman is the kind of hitter who doesn’t allow pitchers any room for error. The Dodgers star thinks that the catcher forces the opposing pitcher to pitch executed or feel the burden of a good hit coming across.

Who makes the list of Shohei Ohtani's selection of top three batters?

Starting the list, Shohei Ohtani first named three batters whom he would love to pitch against. He started with Orioles star Adley Rutschman, who is a two-time All-Star and one Silver Slugger award. He finished the 2024 season, hitting .250/.318/.391 with an OPS of .709 and a 3.4 WAR.

The next batter on his list was his fellow teammate and LA Dodgers starting shortstop Mookie Betts. The shortstop is a former AL MVP and is already a three-time World Series champion on top of eight All-Star selections, six Gold Glove awards and seven Silver Slugger awards.

The final batter was Cleveland Guardians rising star Steven Kwan, who played his first All-Star game last season after hitting .292/.368/.425 with 14 home runs and 83 RBIs. He has also won three straight Gold Glove Awards for American League left fielders.

Apart from that, Ohtani also named three pitchers with whom he was most impressed. This includes Detroit Tigers ace and reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, St. Louis Cardinals ace Ryan Helsley and Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen.

Do you agree with Ohtani's picks? Let us know in the comments section,

