Shohei Ohtani reveals feelings on becoming the first MLB star with a Fortnite skin, joining LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Shaquille O'Neal

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani recently shared his thoughts on becoming the first MLB player featured in Fortnite. Ohtani joins NFL star Patrick Mahomes and NBA icon LeBron James, who have already made their Fortnite Icon Series debuts.

The Japanese superstar is one of the biggest names in baseball and is coming off one of his best major league seasons with the Dodgers in 2024. To celebrate his achievements, Fortnite has launched several baseball-themed quests and perks.

Recently, Shohei Ohtani expressed his gratitude for joining the Fortnite Icon Series, which has featured several popular athletes, saying (via SI.com):

“Honestly, I’m very honored. Obviously, there are so many great players out there, and to be chosen as the ambassador of this globally well-known game, it’s truly an honor.”

LeBron James was featured in Fortnite in 2021, with Patrick Mahomes making his debut in 2022. The game also includes several other notable athlete skins as playable characters, such as soccer stars Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi, as well as NBA’s Shaquille O'Neal.

The Shohei Ohtani Fortnite bundle will feature two appearances, one in the Dodgers' home and away uniforms, along with a LEGO version. Another outfit will showcase Ohtani in a stunning samurai-themed ensemble.

Shohei Ohtani, who enjoys playing video games, discussed his favorite outfit in the Fortnite Icon Series, saying:

“Obviously I’m a baseball player, so I’d probably have to choose one of the uniform outfits, whether it’s home or away. Because I’m a baseball player, I would want to kind of swing the bat around while I’m playing.”

Shohei Ohtani opens up about his life goal of winning his second World Series title

During his high school days, Shohei Ohtani wrote down his life goals, one of which was to win a second World Series title before turning 32. Now 30 years old, Ohtani was recently asked about that goal, to which he responded (via MLB.com)

“Yes, you know, I think it’s always good to be early on your goals. So hopefully I can wrap up a second World Series this year. But at the same time, I am coming back as a pitcher this year. So, for me, I just want to be able to pitch and be healthy for the whole season this year.”

In their Tuesday showdown on March 18, against the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 4-1 victory. Shohei Ohtani, batting as the designated hitter, went 2-for-5 at the plate, scoring two runs and contributing to the win.

