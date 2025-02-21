Shohei Ohtani reveals real reason behind pitching out of windup during bullpen work 

Reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani is expected to take up pitching duties for the Los Angeles Dodgers further down the road this year after fully recovering from his elbow surgery. The two-way superstar has already completed a couple of bullpen sessions at the Dodgers' Spring Training camp, and he has also introduced a windup to his pitching motion.

Ohtani recently clarified that the true reason behind incorporating a windup into his throwing action is that he wants to experiment with different aspects of his game to find ways to improve as a player. Ohtani indicated that he would probably pitch from a windup position when he returns to a major league mound if he feels it would not cause him any issues physically.

On Thursday, the Japanese star offered an interview with reporters from the Dodgers' Spring Training facility at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, through his interpreter, Will Ireton.

"Traditionally, I've been throwing from the stretch a lot. But as part of being a baseball player, I do want to explore different options, different avenues to see if I could grow as a player," Ohtani said. "I do that on the pitching side as well as as a hitter."

On being asked if he intends to keep the windup for the long haul, Ohtani responded:

"That's my plan, but again, with increasing the intensity, I want to see how it responds, how I respond to it. So, yes, as of now, that's the plan."

Ohtani had to undergo an elbow reconstruction surgery at the end of the 2023 season, the second such procedure that he has had in his career thus far.

I was able to throw with pretty good intensity in my 2 bullpen sessions: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani continues to make progress on his return to the mound (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are projecting Shohei Ohtani to make his pitching debut for the team somewhere around May this year. The three-time MVP discussed the progress in his rehabilitation process with reporters after completing his second bullpen session on Thursday.

"I was able to throw with pretty good intensity in my two bullpen sessions," Ohtani added. "So, I want to be able to step it up more with the intensity for my next bullpen session."

Ohtani's last pitching appearance in the MLB was in a Los Angeles Angels uniform back in August 2023.

