Shohei Ohtani reveals real reason why he discontinued bullpen sessions in Spring Training

Shohei Ohtani is expected to resume his two-way duties with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, creating a sense a anticipation among MLB fans across the country.

At the start of Spring Training, the 30-year-old confirmed that his throwing arm feels better, and he participated in a few bullpen sessions. However, he has since discontinued the throwing sessions and revealed that it's all a part of the plan.

Ever since Shohei Ohtani's move to the MLB in 2018, he has proven to be a rare breed of player with two-way capabilities at the highest level of the sport. Not only is he the only two-way player in the majors, he's well above average in both aspects of the game. His unique skill played a huge role in his $700 million contract with the Dodgers, who will be eager to use him both from the plate and the mound.

After showing positive signs while pitching during Spring Training camp, there has been a lot of speculation when Ohtani discontinued his bullpen sessions. However, as the Dodgers prepare to start their season in the Tokyo Series, Ohtani revealed the real reason behind the change in his training schedule, saying (15:04 - 16:24):

"I wanted to priotitize the hitting aspect as we're getting into the season to give a little breather, mentally and physically, on the pitching side of things.

"This is according to plan, and I'm actually quite pleased with how things have been going on. Therefore, it was very necessary but also because things have been going according to plan, this is a time where I can actually get a breather."

It will be a major relief for Dodgers fans to hear that Shohei Ohtani's discontinued bullpen sessions is not because of any discomfort to his healing shoulder.

Moreover, with their star-studded starting rotation ready for action, it makes sense for Ohtani to focus on his hitting in the first half of the season. Nonetheless, he's still expected to resume pitcihing duties this season.

Shohei Ohtani shares his excitement to play in front of Japanese fans in the Tokyo Series

The 2025 MLB season kicks off with the Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs next week, and Shohei Ohtani is excited to be a part of it.

The baseball superstar is a household name in Japan and will play on home soil for the first time after a year. Expressing his excitment to play in front of his home fans next week Ohtani said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I’m truly excited, actually. ... It’s been over a year since I last have been able to travel back to Japan. So, I’m very excited to be able to don the Dodger jersey in front of the fans in Japan and play back in Japan."

Ohtani will be joined by four other Japanese stars at the Tokyo Dome next week: teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and the Cubs' Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga.

