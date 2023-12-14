On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially introduced Shohei Ohtani as a member of their club. During the press conference held at Dodger Stadium, dozens of reporters from across the globe were able to pose questions to the two-time MVP.

One of the main questions that continued to emerge was why he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. For Shohei Ohtani, he told the massive crowd of reporters that winning was the main reason he decided to sign with the team.

"I made my decision the night before I made the announcement on Instagram," Ohtani told reporters when asked about when he chose to sign with the Dodgers.

While he repeatedly told the audience that he did not want to delve into details about other franchises since the offseason was still rolling along, he reiterated the fact that winning is his goal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the world by handing out the most lucrative contract in North American sports history, signing Ohtani to an unfathomable ten-year, $700,000,000 contract.

Now, he joins one of the top franchises in the MLB and is set to play alongside two of the top players in the league, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Shohei Ohtani also revealed the name of his beloved dog during the presser

Although Ohtani's free agency was the biggest headline of the offseason so far, it was actually his beloved canine companion that was close behind. Earlier in the offseason, photos of Shohei and his dog circulated the internet, with many predicting what its name was. Well, we found this out at the press conference as well.

"My favorite question so far from Shohei Ohtani’s #LA presser. what’s your dog’s name? His smile says it all" - @Alex_Curry

It was revealed that the former Los Angeles Angels superstar gave his beloved dog two names, one Japanese and one American. Dekopin is his dog's Japanese name, with Decoy being its American name.

