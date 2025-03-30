Shohei Ohtani’s 1/1 dynasty black logoman autograph card shatters record with massive auction sale

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players in baseball, and he is also one of the most popular. Not only is Ohtani a fun player to watch for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but card collectors are doing everything they can to score one of his cards.

Topps is one of the top manufacturers of baseball cards, and they released a 1/1 Shohei Ohtani Dynasty Black Logoman Autograph card and it is extremely valuable. In a recent auction, one card collector paid a record price just to get the piece of memorabilia featuring the Dodgers star.

"𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: The Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Dynasty Black Logoman Autograph card just sold at auction for $1,067,500," Topps captioned the post

Heritage Auctions was the company that sold the card, and that auction was held on Saturday. This company has dealt with other high-profile pieces of memorabilia, but the price paid for the Shohei Ohtani card crushed the previous record.

"This marks an ALL-TIME record sale price for ANY Shohei Ohtani card," Topps added on the post

Ohtani is not only the reigning MVP of the National League, but he was also one of the best pitchers in all of baseball the last time he pitched, in 2023. He is a global icon after coming to Major League Baseball from Japan, and was recently celebrated in his native country during the Tokyo Series.

Shohei Ohtani described as superhero by Dodgers manager

The Japanese superstar belted a home run for the Dodgers in the home opener, but that wasn't the biggest home run of the 2025 season. During the Tokyo Series, Ohtani belted a home run in front of his fans in Tokyo, causing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to describe his slugger as having superpowers.

"I know Shohei puts his pants on just like we all do, one leg at a time. But if there's ever a superhero, I think Shohei just seems like a superhero. In the biggest of games or the biggest of moments, he seems to always deliver," Roberts said.

"Everyone here tonight came to watch Shohei perform and put on a show," Roberts said. "Like Shohei does, he always seems to deliver. It was a great moment for everyone and for him to hit a home run here at the Tokyo Dome."

Ohtani just had a card that sold for a record price, but it won't be the last time that he breaks records in the memorabilia industry.

