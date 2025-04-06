Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound "intentionally" delayed by Dodgers, says MLB analyst

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani continues in his role as a designated hitter for the NL West team after a historic major league campaign last year.
The Japanese phenom is slated to return to the mound later this year, resuming his two-way role in MLB. However, according to MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are intentionally delaying Shohei Ohtani's pitching return.
Rosenthal reported that the reigning World Series winners are delaying Ohtani's return, taking precautions with his arm as they want the two-way star healthy to pitch in the postseason.
Shohei Ohtani underwent right elbow surgery in September 2023 and has not pitched since. He has been edging closer to a return after starting pitching rehab last season.
Ohtani's pitching return got another boost this week as the three-time MVP threw a 26-pitch bullpen session before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dave Roberts reflects on Shohei Ohtani's bullpen session
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflected on Ohtani's second bullpen session since returning from Tokyo.
“It’s a week, but then there’s also the one in between, where he touches the mound on a Thursday,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And I think it’s just more trying to keep him on a similar seven-day program, and what the schedule would look (like) going out, and build from there.”
Ohtani's pitching sessions were stopped by the Dodgers in late February. It was in line with the team's plans of focusing on his hitting ahead of their Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
Following his return from Japan, Shohei Ohtani threw his first bullpen session on March 29.