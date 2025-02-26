Shohei Ohtani’s Spring Training return date revealed as Dodgers manager gives major update

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have started their Spring Training games, Shohei Ohtani has yet to see the field. His offseason work was delayed by shoulder labrum surgery in November, but he is getting back in the swing of things.

The two-way phenom is getting his swing in order while ramping up his arm to return to the mound this season. Fans cannot wait to see the superstar on the bump again in 2025.

Fans can expect Ohtani to return to pitching sometime in May. However, they will get a chance to see him for the first time this year on Friday. He will work as the designated hitter against the Los agneles Angels.

Per manager Dave Roberts, Ohtani will make his spring debut at Camelback Ranch for his first Cactus League game. He will likely get just one or two at-bats before ending his day.

Shohei Ohtani's offense numbers could take a hit this season

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani thrived at the plate during the 2024 season. The Dodgers slugger could nearly do nothing wrong with the bat in his hands, finishing the season with a career-high 54 home runs and 130 runs batted in.

A big reason for this success at the plate was that he was only focusing on being a hitter. With his expected return to the mound later this season, those offensive numbers could take a hit.

Manager Dave Roberts likely does not plan on giving Ohtani the green light to steal 59 bases again. Sliding into the bag alone can cause an injury to the hand or fingers, which would not be ideal for an MLB pitcher.

However, this does not mean Ohtani will have a bad year. He can still shine with the bat in his hands, even if he takes a few steps backward from 2024.

